Zacks: Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties also reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter.

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after buying an additional 860,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 604,733 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 937,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,694. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

