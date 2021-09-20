Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $76.97 on Friday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

