Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Radware posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

