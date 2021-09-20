Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) to Hold

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ASXC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,693. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $426.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

