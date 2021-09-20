Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

