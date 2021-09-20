Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

NYSE HYLN opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 82,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

