Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

