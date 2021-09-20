Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

PAYS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,584 shares of company stock worth $326,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 23.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

