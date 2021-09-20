Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $406,256.11 and approximately $22,656.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00172502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00112624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06883312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00395095 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.86 or 0.00805600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

