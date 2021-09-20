Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

ZION opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.