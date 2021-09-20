ZrCoin Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $69,566.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

