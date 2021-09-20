Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

