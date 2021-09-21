$0.08 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $1,097,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

