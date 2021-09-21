-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.47.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

