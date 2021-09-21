$0.22 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.22. 2,508,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

