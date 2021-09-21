$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $622.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,300 shares of company stock worth $1,896,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

