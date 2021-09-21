$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,663. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

