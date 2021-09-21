$0.46 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.57. Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

AGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Agenus news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

