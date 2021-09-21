$0.54 EPS Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. 565,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,172. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

