-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 97,279.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,247. The stock has a market cap of $414.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

