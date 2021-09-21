-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.
On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.
SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,247. The stock has a market cap of $414.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
