$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

