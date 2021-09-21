$0.77 EPS Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.