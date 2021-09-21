$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.69. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 4,446,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,073. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

