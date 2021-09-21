$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 152,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,669,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

