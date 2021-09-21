$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.
VSCO stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
