111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 749,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. 111 has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $468.37 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 111 by 1,051.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 706,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 111 in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 111 by 112.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 111 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 111 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

