12,790 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. 662,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,600,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

