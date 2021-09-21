$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.69 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 100.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 209,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,456. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

