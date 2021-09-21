1,760 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

