182,100 Shares in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of 9 Meters Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMTR shares. started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

