$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

