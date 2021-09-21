$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.97. 1,854,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

