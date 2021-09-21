-$2.67 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report ($2.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.93) and the lowest is ($3.09). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($9.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($4.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

ASND stock opened at $157.61 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $249,945,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

