20,450 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. 136,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.