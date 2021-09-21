$220,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post $220,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. 55,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850,742. The company has a market cap of $994.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

