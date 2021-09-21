23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Down 2.4%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.49 and last traded at 8.49. Approximately 2,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,305,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ME. Citigroup reduced their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. assumed coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.65.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

