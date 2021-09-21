$291.77 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $291.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.47 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $7,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.65. 253,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,762. The stock has a market cap of $923.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

