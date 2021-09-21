$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.19 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

CSX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,750,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,319. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

