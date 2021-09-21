$312.67 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report sales of $312.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $306.60 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $252.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.39. 64,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

