$342.27 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report sales of $342.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $345.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.03. 331,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,773. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

