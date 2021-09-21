36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 4.5%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.71. 118,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 273,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

