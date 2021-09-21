46,548 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.44 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

