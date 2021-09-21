$492.45 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $492.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.50 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.