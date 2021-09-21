498 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

