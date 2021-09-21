$6.68 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce $6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.05. Nucor reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 960.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $20.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $22.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $16.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 134,105 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock traded down $8.01 on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,006. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

