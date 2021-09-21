6,000 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Separately, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.