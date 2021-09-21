$676.69 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to report $676.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $696.60 million. Envista posted sales of $640.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. Envista has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

