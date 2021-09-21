7,629 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

