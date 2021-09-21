8,000 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,786 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 126.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

