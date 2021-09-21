8,124 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

